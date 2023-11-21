National Men’s Basketball C’ship commences at GCU

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, POF and Lahore won their league matches on the first day of the five-day National Men’s Basketball Championship that commenced here at Govt College University Lahore on Monday.

The event is being organized by Punjab Basketball Association. The first match of the opening day saw Army outclassing Faisalabad by 108-56. At the half time, Army were enjoying 56-23 lead and they maintained their supremacy in the remaining half to win the encounter 108-56. For Army, the top scorers were Shoaib Aslam (18), Farhad Ahmed (17) and Ammar Tughlab (16). For Faisalabad M Usman scored 15 and M Ahsan 10.

In the second match of the day, Wapda outsmarted Islamabad by 80-33. Wapda had 54-20 lead at half time, which was stretched to 80-33 till the end of the match. For Wapda, Zain ul Hasan scored 22 and Kaleemullah 12 points while for Islamabad, Zarghamullah (10) and Mughees Azam (8) played well.

In the third match, POF defeated PAF by 50-39 points. For POF, Azharullah and Muhammad Farooq scored 18 and 12 points respectively. For PAF, Ahmed Jan (12) and Akhtar Jan (17) did well.

The fourth match of the event was won by Lahore, routing Navy by 86-55. For Lahore side, Taimoor Mehdi scored 16 and Safi Khan 14 points while for Navy, the top scorers were Badr Manan (10) and Ziaur Rehman (23). The matches were supervised by Yaqoob Qadri, Gul Jamal and Syed Adnan Ali.