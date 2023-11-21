New airline to strengthen air bridge between Pakistan, China: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Launching of new Airline will not only strengthen the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism, said Pakistan’s envoy to China, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi

Pakistan’s private Serene Airlines operated its inaugural flight on Sunday to Beijing on Sunday.

The flight originated from Karachi while stopping in Islamabad and then left for Daxing airport in Beijing. The maiden flight was received amidst a warm welcome ceremony, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Caretaker Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan HI(M), described the commencement of this flight operation as another milestone in advancing China-Pakistan relations through connectivity, travel and tourism.

It also signified Pakistan’s commitment to providing seamless travel facilities to the people of the two nations and fostering strong people to people ties.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s envoy to China, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said that launching of airline services by private sector will not only strengthen the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism.

The new route is poised to facilitate increased business, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations, added the ambassador.

He noted that in addition to bolstering economic ties, increasing air connectivity aims to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector as well.