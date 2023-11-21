Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: Caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires to maintain friendly relations with all especially neighbouring countries.

Addressing the passing out parade at PAF Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur today, he said our desire for peace must not be understood as weakness.

The Prime Minister said there can be no peace without the just settlement of the Kashmir issue.

While congratulating the graduating cadets, the Prime Minister said that you carry the hopes of the nation.

He said Pakistan would not indulge in any arms race, but we would continue to enhance our capabilities in line with the evolving character of the warfare due to fast changes in technology to deter any aggression.

The Prime Minister said Armed Forces of Pakistan are professionally competent and well trained to cope with all internal and external challenges.