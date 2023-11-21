Pakistani-American creating investment avenues in Pakistan, UAE through major projects

ISLAMABAD - WOW Resorts, founded by a famous Pakistani-American businessman, Anwar Ali Aman from Chitral, is known for its commitment to exquisite living and top-notch hospitality. They have recently entered a prestigious agreement with the esteemed JW Marriott. Together, they proudly announced the grand reveal of a masterpiece on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), UAE – the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island. Anwar Aman is making significant strides in Pakistan, with the recent commencement of a 5-star hotel construction in Chitral, and upcoming projects in Phander, Gilgit, Skardu and Islamabad. This not only enhances the hospitality sector but also opens up investment opportunities, promoting tourism development in the country.

This extraordinary development in the UAE, anticipated to reach a value of USD 1.3 billion upon completion, will serve as a beacon in Marriott International’s prestigious portfolio, showcasing its iconic presence on Al Marjan Island, a cherished destination for tourists and investors alike.

The sustainable growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market and the appeal of waterfront living experiences continue to draw global investors, establishing Al Marjan Island as a premier destination for substantial returns on investment. In a grand ceremony in the UAE, CEO & Founder of WOW Resorts, Anwar Ali Aman joined hands with representatives of Marriott International and the respected Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan. Envisioned as an architectural masterpiece, this project is designed by celebrity architects and design houses hailing from Los Angeles and Dubai.

Scheduled to welcome guests by late 2026, the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island marks WOW Resorts’ debut in the UAE, with additional ventures slated for other Asian markets. This extraordinary property will cater to aspiring homeowners, the discerning globetrotter of tomorrow, nature enthusiasts, and aquatic sports aficionados from the subcontinent and beyond, defining a new era in hospitality.

Anwar Ali Aman expressed his gratitude for the prestigious partnership and said: “It is a privilege to work with the prestigious Marriott International and Al Marjan Island to unveil our flagship project in one of UAE’s most eagerly anticipated developments. We are excited to continue to expand our luxury hospitality portfolio across the globe. We will also soon complete the construction for Bejaan Hotels - our exquisite fivestar resorts offering in Chitral, Pakistan, our hometown.”