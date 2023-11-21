Pakistani seniors secure quarterfinal spots at ITF Masters C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistani senior tennis players, Rashid Malik, Hameed ul Haq, and Waqar Nisar, have advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective categories at the ITF Seniors Masters Championship held at the Royal Cliff Resort in Pattaya, Thailand.

Rashid Malik showcased his prowess by defeating the third seed, Dillip Singh Nongmattiw of India, with a commanding score of 6-0, 6-1, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 60+ singles. He is set to face Aspiotis Stan from Australia, the eighth seed. Meanwhile, Hameed ul Haq emerged victorious against the fourth seed, Nirmal Kumar Ranjan from the USA, with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1, earning him a place in the quarterfinals of the 60+ singles where he will compete against Lewis Driver, seeded sixth from Australia. Both the quarterfinals are scheduled today (Tuesday). Additionally, in the 65+ category singles, Waqar Nisar is gearing up to face Lazlo Bots of Hungary in the quarterfinals. In doubles action, Waqar Nisar, partnering with Japan’s Kazuhiko Imahashi, demonstrated their synergy with a resounding 6-0, 6-0 victory against Rene Henggi and Robert Prendergast. The Pakistani duo of Hameed-ul-Haq and Rashid Malik also showcased their skills, defeating the German pair of Alexander Gorgeff and Peter Schubert with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4, securing their spot in the quarterfinals of the 60+ doubles.