Pervez Elahi CTD Case hearing adjourned till Dec, 21st

PTI President and Former Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi was due in Anti-terrorism court today at Judicial Complex, Islamabad. He was presented in court today around 11:45 am for formal indictment in CTD Case.

Police registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 16th, 2023.

When Pervez Elahi reached the court Anti-terrorism court, Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain wasn't present in judicial complex since he was at Adyala Jail for Cipher trial of Imran Khan. Pervez Elahi sat with close family friends inside courtroom. He also made phone calls while waiting for the judge.

While talking to the media informally Pervez Elahi said, "These two brothers who are blue eyed these days have increased gas prices and inflation so much that it's getting impossible for ordinary person to survive in this country, how will they go out and ask for votes with this performance?" He further said, "they have already started pre-poll rigging with involvement of government authorities specially Punjab police, we'll file a case against them soon in high court."

When The Nation asked Pervez Elahi, where are you planning to contest elections from, he replied, "I'm planning to contest elections from Talagang, Attock and Gujrat, we're only waiting for election schedule to come out from ECP. If they'll try to delay the polls we'll go to Supreme Court and get justice from there." He further added, "ECP has alotted us our symbol and PTI "Bat" will be on the ballot papers. We are asking them to give us right to hold political rallies".

While answering another question of The Nation about PTI members leaving the party and lawyers are rumored of getting PTI tickets, Elahi said, "They'll all come back to the party before elections. For now, my advise for them is to hide and wait for the right time. For some of our "week hearted" party members, we're thinking about nominating lawyers as their covering candidates. You'll see PTI campaign in full swing once the elections schedule is out".

When The Nation asked about any meeting with Chairman Imran Khan inside jail premises, Pervez Elahi said, "We haven't met yet inside the jail but our captain is very strong like the captain of Australia who just won the cricket world cup." He also said, "We'll contest elections from Gujrat and it won't matter if it's against PML-Q or PML-N, we'll beat them both. Free and fare elections are need of the hour right now".

After a while court staff told Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq and Adv Umair S. Mughal that due to absence of Judge, case has been adjourned till December 21st. Pervez Elahi insisted that they want to appear Infront of judge upon which they were produced in FIA Court where Judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided the hearing. Pervez Elahi's legal team filed application for meeting of family with Pervez Elahi in jail twice a week. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand ordered jail authorities to submit their report regarding meeting of Pervez Elahi with family.