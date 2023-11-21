Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Plea against Khadija Shah’s detention sent to LHC CJ

November 21, 2023
LAHORE  -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge on Monday sent a petition challenging the detention of fashion designer Khadija Shah to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The judge requested the chief justice to schedule it for another bench, following a disclosure by a provincial law officer that Khadija Shah’s contempt plea was already pending before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition, filed by Jahanzaib Amin, Khadija Shah’s husband. The petitioner contested his wife’s detention, asserting that it occurred in violation of the law. On November 17, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued a 30-day detention order for Khadija Shah under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

