PLF Mohmand leader resigns, quits PPP

MOHMAND - People’s Lawyers’ Forum (PLF) District chapter, President Gul Bashar Advocate has resigned from his office and will soon announce to join a new political party.

According to details, District President of PLF and the General Secretary (GS) of Mohmand Bar Association, Gul Bashar advocate formally announced resignation from the office.

Gul Bashar Advocate told media representatives at Ghalanai that he had a long association with Pakistan People’s Party and always adhered to the party ideology. But now, he said, the PPP has deviated from the ideas and philosophy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He added that now he has decided to part ways with the People’s Party.