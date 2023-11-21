Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Police arrest three for trafficking fake currency notes

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
ATTOCK  -  In a recent development, the Attock police have detained three individuals for using counterfeit currency. The suspects, identified as Jahangir Khan from Pagh, Sajjad Khan from Kot Bala, and Shahid Khan from Dhok Pela, were apprehended after they allegedly paid Afsar Khan Rs 1.32 million in fake notes for a tractor. Afsar Khan reported the fraud to the authorities, leading to their arrest.

In a separate operation, Attock police also captured six drug peddlers - Sabir Khan, Riaz Khan, Awais Ahmad, Waseem Raja, and Muhammad Rafiq - from various district areas. The police seized 4.9 kg of chars from them. Legal actions under relevant acts have been initiated, and all the accused are currently in custody.

