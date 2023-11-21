Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Police claim car lifter killed in encounter

Agencies
November 21, 2023
KARACHI   -  A car lifter was killed in exchange of fire with police while a female drugs smuggler was arrested besides recovery of narcotics in different localities of metropolis.

Police traded fire with a gang of car lifters at Super Highway near Chakar Hotel in Karachi in which one member of the gang was killed while his other accomplices managed to escape. Moreover, the police arrested a female peddler besides recovery of one kilogramme methamphetamine (Crystal Ice). The detainee was involved in purchasing the Cystal Ice from Balochistan and supplying it in different areas of Karachi city. The police registered separate cases in both incidents at respective police stations and started investigations.

Agencies

