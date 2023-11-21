PPP leaders urge repatriation of Bajauris detained in Libya

Khar - Leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have urged the government to facilitate the repatriation of 60 young men from Bajaur currently imprisoned in Libya.

The arrestees, who had been seeking better opportunities due to unemployment and poverty, were arrested in Libya several months ago while attempting to reach Europe.

At a news conference in Bajaur district, PPP leaders Aurangzeb Inqilabi and Malik Saeed-ur-Rahman, accompanied by families of those arrestees, said that a local union is willing to cover the return ticket and other expenses.

They appealed to the government to assist in repatriating the Bajaur tribesmen, considering the mental distress their families were enduring.