Tuesday, November 21, 2023
PPP’s counsellor son killed in Jamshoro

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A young man was shot dead near the entrance of the Sindh University in Jamshoro district on Monday. According to Jamshoro Police, 28-year-old Mohsin Bhalai was on his way to Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), where he worked, when he was intercepted by the assailants riding on a motorbike. Bhalai was the son of a counsellor of Town Committee Jamshoro, Haji Allah Warayo Bhalai, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The police said Bhalai had tied a marital knot some months ago. The SHO Jamshoro police station Niaz Panhwar said that personal enmity seemed to be the motive behind the murder. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

