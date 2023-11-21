PPP urges caretaker govt to help ECP for fair elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the caretaker government to help the Election Commission of Pakistan for fair elections in February. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the caretaker governments, with the assistance of the ECP, should ensure transparent elections, rather than facilitating specific individuals.

“(PPP Chairman) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is fully prepared for active participation in general elections to establish people’s rule through the strength of PPP voters,” he said.

In a media interaction, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the PPP workers and the general public and emphasized the crucial role of the Election Commission in conducting free and fair elections.

He raised concerns about the government’s preference for specific personalities in administrative positions, saying that PPP opposes such favoritism, and objections will persist if facilitation continues.

Transparent elections are vital for a democratic parliamentary system, and PPP and democratic forces will not accept representatives elected under government facilitation,” he said.

Bukhari stressed that voters alone have the authority to elect or reject candidates through their votes. He emphasized the constitutional requirement that neither specific individuals nor parties should receive preferential treatment.

“Stability and impartiality are essential for national progress and prosperity. The Election Commission must prevent misuse of development funds for electoral purposes and ensure equal facilities for all candidates and voters on Election Day,” he said.

The PPP leader called for international assistance funds for flood victims in Sindh to be released earlier to that the ongoing development projects in other provinces continue.