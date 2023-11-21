Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Punjab challenges SC's decision on civilians' trial in military courts

Web Desk
9:31 PM | November 21, 2023
National

In a swift response to the Supreme Court’s verdict annulling civilian trials in the military courts, the Punjab government has lodged an appeal challenging the decision.

The, appeal, filed by the Advocate General of Punjab, contends the SC’s decision is in the contravention of the constitution, law, and factual realities.

The Punjab government said that matter should have been directed to the High Court under article 199, the appeal contends the SC overstepped its jurisdiction outlined in Article 184 (3).

The plea argues constitutional and legal alternatives should be exhausted before invoking Article 184 (3).

