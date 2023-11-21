Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt approves Rs4,000 per maund wheat support price

Punjab govt approves Rs4,000 per maund wheat support price
Web Desk
9:33 PM | November 21, 2023
National

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday set the wheat support price at Rs4,000 per maund during a meeting held in Gujranwala. 

The announcement comes as a crucial measure to fortify agriculture. 

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled an array of development projects for Gujranwala, including the construction of two graveyards, a vegetable market, and Gowala Colony. 

Establishment of Punjab University campus in Daska and the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala also were approved. 

Acknowledging the contributions of the government employees, the cabinet decided to enhance financial assistance for families of those who passed away during service.

Furthermore, the approval of an endowment fund for artists aims to support deserving individuals in the community.

Naqvi outlined plans for a new cardiac hospital in Lahore and replacement of emergency and trauma centres at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore with the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Funds were also allocated for the revival of a CT scan machine that has been inactive for seven years.

Court indicts PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry in May 9 cases

Other notable decisions include the revision of inspection fees for transport vehicles, additional funds for the construction and maintenance of the Sargodha-Mianwai Road, and the cabinet’s directive to improve recovery in the irrigation department.

The decisions reflect the government’s commitment to agricultural prosperity, social welfare, and infrastructure development in Punjab. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023