SALU observes Int’l Tolerance Day

SUKKUR - On the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, the Students Societies Centre witnessed a lively celebration of International Tolerance Day on Monday, organised by the Interfaith Harmony Society in collaboration with the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Science (IUCPSS), the event aimed to instill a vision of tolerance and positive campus engagement among students. Incharge of the Students Societies Centre, Prof Dr Ali Raza Lashari welcomed students and trainers, emphasising the VC’s vision for personality development training. The goal is to enable students to play a constructive role in fostering a tolerant campus environment. Prominent trainers, Dr Siraj Soomro, Dr Sajjad Raesi and other stressed the significance of human dignity without discrimination based on creed, caste, and sect. They highlighted the importance of religious pluralism as a fundamental principle for tolerating diverse faiths and affiliations. The event saw active participation from 41 students across various departments, showcasing a collective commitment to embracing and promoting tolerance on campus. Two student participants shared their views, expressing that the celebration of International Tolerance Day reflects the university’s dedication to nurturing a tolerant and inclusive educational environment.