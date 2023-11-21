SCCI, Iranian CG agree to start online meetings between business community

Peshawar - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and the Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh Khah have principally agreed to start a series of online meetings aimed at bringing Pakistan-Iran business community closer and bringing duties/tariffs’ structure equal between the two countries. On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq emphasised the need to trade in local currency and sign free trade agreements with neighbouring Iran, Afghanistan and China.

According to details, the Consul General of Iran in Peshawar Ali Banafsheh Khah held a meeting with the SCCI President Fuad Ishaq here at Chamber House, wherein the Commercial Attaché Peshawar Consulate Hossein Maliki, SCCI vice president Sanaullah, Ijaz Afridi, and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Fuad Ishaq while talking about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the SCCI and the Mashhad Chamber emphasised the need to work on the MoU. He said the online meetings should be started between the SCCI and Mashhad Chamber, and invited the business community of different chambers of Iran to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the Sarhad Chamber is ready to host them.

The Chamber president said that business community is keen to improve mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran, adding he called upon the governments of Pakistan and Iran to come together and make a joint action plan to resolve the issue of duties/ tariffs so that the problems of the business community of both sides be resolved, and mutual trade relations be further improved. He also urged upon the brotherly neighbouring Iran to play a role in removing the obstacles in TAPI gas pipeline project.

The SCCI chief said that sufficient electricity was available with Iran and hoped that by laying a transmission line on the Pakistan side, will play an important role in fulfilling the country’s energy needs.

Later on, the Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah said that Iran and Pakistan tied in strong religious, cultural, traditional, and commercial relations. He informed that current mutual trade volume between the Iran and Pakistan stood at $2 billion, which need to improve.

Banafsheh also said that Iran Supreme Leader and President Ibrahim Raeesi were keen to further improve and strengthen diplomatic and trade ties with Pakistan. The Iranian diplomat visited the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a trade exhibition in Tehran, to be held in February next year.