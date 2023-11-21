Speakers condemn Israel for killing innocent civilians in Gaza

Timergara - Speakers at a function organised to mark ‘International Children’s Day’ strongly condemned the naked Israeli bombardment on innocent civilians in Gaza and targeting hospitals killing thousands of women, children and ailing people.

The function was arranged by the Lower Dir Child Protection Unit in connection with the International Children’s Day at the District Council Hall Balambat here on Monday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Hazrat Bilal was the guest of honour on the occasion while Assistant Director Child Protection Unit Dir Lower Muhammad Tayyab, Social Case Officer Dr Moinuddin, District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq, human rights activists Akbar KhanLala, Abrash Pasha, Asad Khan and Incharge Children Welfare Home Chakdara, Naik Badshah were among the speakers. A large number of children from schools also participated in the function.

The speakers demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza besides full protection, medical aid and food supply to women, children and the injured be ensured in ongoing conflict in Palestine. They shed light on Child Protection Act 2010, Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children on the occasion.