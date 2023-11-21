Tuesday, November 21, 2023
SU announces schedule for 5-Year LLB Programme Semester Examination forms submission

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Controller of Examinations University of Sindh Monday announced the schedule of submission of online examination forms and fee for 5-Year LLB Programme Semester Examinations in affiliated public and private sectors colleges. According to the announcement, the candidates can submit examination forms online and fee from today till December 11, 2023 for LLB (Hons) Programme Part-I first semester and first batch 2023, LLB (Hons) Part-II, third semester batch 2022, LLB (Hons) Part- III fifth semester batch 2021, LLB (Hons) Part-IV, seventh semester batch 2020 and LLB (Hons) Part-V ninth semester batch 2019. The candidates can also submit the examination forms with a late fee from December 12 to 15, 2023 with late fee of Rs5,000/-.

Staff Reporter

