Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Three terrorists gunned down in separate operations in KP

Web Desk
9:44 AM | November 21, 2023
National

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a separate operation conducted in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan District, one terrorist was killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In another incident that occurred in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded and resultantly, one security personnel embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

