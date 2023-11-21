Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces: ISPR
Web Desk
11:27 AM | November 21, 2023
National

 Security forces have killed three terrorists during operations at different places, while a soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred in a landmine explosion.

According to the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an information based operation (IBO) in Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan and killed two terrorists after a fierce exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an operation in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan. The armed forces recovered sophisticated arms and ammunition from the dead terrorist’s possession.

The ISPR said that the forces are committed to wipe out terrorism from the area. The dead terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and innocent civilians, it added.

In another incident, Sepoy Shahzeb martyred in North Waziristan in a landmine explosion.

Web Desk

National

