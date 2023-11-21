Trump vows new migrant crackdown in visit to Mexico border

EDINBURG - Donald Trump took his presidential campaign down to the border with Mexico on Sunday, doubling down on the hardline immigration rhetoric that was a hallmark of his first White House term. The Republican leader asserted that border security had evaporated under President Joe Biden, with “gangs of thugs” pouring into the US. “We’re going to take over that border and we’re going to make it the most secure border in our history,” Trump said. He was speaking to a supportive group of border guards and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a like-minded Republican who has endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign. In recent weeks, the former president has ramped up his campaign rhetoric to extreme levels, warning that undocumented migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” and denouncing his political opponents as “vermin.” He employed similar language Sunday, referring to some migrants as “the enemy” and predicting that 15 million undocumented migrants would be in the country by the end of Biden’s first term -- a number millions larger than estimates by most non-governmental groups.