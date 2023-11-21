UK climate study to accelerate green finance in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE launched a landmark study to identify and prioritise critical initiatives to mobilise private sector climate financing in Pakistan. The study’s climate finance analysis includes several ‘roadmaps to action’ to support the Government of Pakistan’s ambitions for climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience. The study will help to inform the next generation of UK support to deliver the country’s climate investment ambition. The event was held on Monday on ‘Accelerating Green and Climate Resilient Financing in Pakistan’, was co-chaired with Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam. The study, implemented through the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is part of the UK Government’s ‘Centres of Expertise’ initiative by the Growth Gateway Programme, said a news release. The High Commissioner announced three new UK-supported initiatives, a new partnership with Government of Pakistan to quantify the cost of inaction under the Growth Gateway programme–an important step for Pakistan to develop a robust adaptation and resilience financing strategy.