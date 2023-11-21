Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry indicted in May 09 violence case

3:44 PM | November 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore

Anti-terrorism court on Tuesday framed charges against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry in May 09 police van burning case.

The court also indicted another PTI leader Rubeena Jameel in case.

ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case that was registered at Sarwar Road police station of Lahore.

All three accused were produced in the court for indictment. They pleaded not guilty and decided to contest charges against them.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements in the case and adjourned hearing of the case until December 16.

PTI workers staged violent protests across the country on May 09 this year after arrest of the party’s chairman and former prime minister in Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana case.

