Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Yemen rebels seize vessel owned by Israeli businessman

Agencies
November 21, 2023
International

HODEIDA   -  Yemen’s Huthi rebels said on Sunday that they had seized in the Red Sea a ship owned by an Israeli businessman and rerouted it to Yemen’s coast. The vessel is operated by a Japanese firm, prompting Tokyo to intervene and “directly” approach the rebels. The announcement came days after the rebel group threatened to target Israeli vessels in the waterway over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the rebels “seized an Israeli ship and took it to the Yemeni coast”.

Agencies

