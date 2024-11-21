12 soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide blast

ISPR says six Khwarij terrorists killed in operation. President, PM reiterate resolve to wipe out terrorism. Funeral prayers of Shaheed soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison.

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists on Wednesday by effectively thwarting Khwarij attempt to enter the joint check post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District, says a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“In ensuing fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post. The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in Shahadat of 12 brave sons of soil that include 10 soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of 12 security forces personnel in a terrorist attack that took place in Bannu.

In their separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for sacrificing their lives and killing six terrorists while safeguarding the country.

“The whole nation salutes the soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the security of their motherland,” the president said and reiterated the nation’s resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise and for strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The sacrifices of the nation’s soldiers will never be squandered. The Fitna Al Khawarij (terrorist) posing threats to the lives and properties of the people will have to pay a heavy price for it,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said and reiterated that the fight against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of this scourge.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed personnel of armed forces who fought valiantly against Khwarij terrorists in MaliKhel were offered on Wednesday at Bannu Garrison.

The Corps Commander Peshawar along with senior military and civil officials, officers and, soldiers attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release

The martyrs were included Subedar Imran Ahmad Farooqi, age 44 (R/O Gujranwala District), Havildar Muhammad Javeed Iqbal, age 29 (R/O Sargodha District), Naik Tehmas Ahmad, age 34 (R/O Abbottabad), Naik Basit Fareed, age 39 (R/O Haripur), Sep Safdar Ali, age 33 (R/O Barkhan District), Sep Asad Bashir, age 32 (R/O Kuhlu District), Sep Ejaz Hussain, age 38 (D G Khan District), Sep Atif Khan, age 23 (R/O Mianwali District), Sep Amanullah, age 30 (R/O Karak district), Sep Shah Zaman, age 22 (R/O Lower Dir District), Sep Haseebullah, age 22 (R/O Karak District) and Usman Ullah, age 33 (R/O Karak District). Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation’s resolve.