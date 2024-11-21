Thursday, November 21, 2024
240 police officials promoted in Multan division

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  A promotion board meeting of the police chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry approved one step promotion to 240 officials on Wednesday.

The board granted promotion to 80 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs and head constables in the meeting which was also attended by other members, including City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar besides the district police officers (DPOs) of Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari districts. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that promotion to deserving officials would serve as a catalyst to drive further improvement in performance.

He said that a ceremony would soon be held to pin badges on shoulders of promoted officials.

Our Staff Reporter

