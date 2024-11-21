Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

572 graduates conferred degrees at COMSATS University Attock Campus convocation

Muhammad Sabrin
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  - The Convocation of COMSATS University Attock Campus was held where Rector Prof Dr Sajid Qamar was the chief guest.

     The Director COMSATS University Islamabad, Attock Campus Prof Dr Junaid Mughal, Members Syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers, parents along with other dignitaries were also present.

A total of 572 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer engineering, Management Sciences, and Mathematics. Those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

In his address, the chief guest emphasized the importance of higher education and significance of research and development for the progress of the country. He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the students whom degrees were conferred.

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

Earlier, Director COMSATS University Attock Campus presented the campus report and highlighted the development milestones achieved by the campus and emphasized the role of education in the development of Pakistan. He talked about the ranking of the university teachers in the top 2 percent scientists according to the Stanford University report for this year.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024