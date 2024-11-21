572 graduates conferred degrees at COMSATS University Attock Campus convocation

ATTOCK - The Convocation of COMSATS University Attock Campus was held where Rector Prof Dr Sajid Qamar was the chief guest.

The Director COMSATS University Islamabad, Attock Campus Prof Dr Junaid Mughal, Members Syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers, parents along with other dignitaries were also present.

A total of 572 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer engineering, Management Sciences, and Mathematics. Those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

In his address, the chief guest emphasized the importance of higher education and significance of research and development for the progress of the country. He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the students whom degrees were conferred.

Earlier, Director COMSATS University Attock Campus presented the campus report and highlighted the development milestones achieved by the campus and emphasized the role of education in the development of Pakistan. He talked about the ranking of the university teachers in the top 2 percent scientists according to the Stanford University report for this year.