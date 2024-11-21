Aaqib Javed prioritises ODI success ahead of Champions Trophy, eyes bench strength in T20Is

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball coach Aaqib Javed has emphasised that his primary focus is to prepare a settled ODI team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, while using T20Is to test the bench strength.

Talking to media at the PCB headquarters on Wednesday ahead of Pakistan’s tour to Zimbabwe, Aaqib expressed his commitment to building a competitive team for the marquee event while offering opportunities to emerging players in the shortest format.

“Our main focus at the moment is ODI cricket ahead of the Champions Trophy,” Aaqib said. “You will see a settled team in this format, but there will be changes in T20Is as we aim to provide new players a platform to prove themselves. Without testing new talent, you cannot develop your bench strength.”

Aaqib’s tenure as interim white-ball coach will extend until the conclusion of the Champions Trophy next year. His first assignment will begin with Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, featuring three ODIs and three Twenty20Internaitonals, starting from November 24 in Bulawayo.

Highlighting Pakistan’s historic ODI series success in Australia under new captain Mohammad Rizwan, Aaqib lauded the team’s resilience. “Australia has never been an easy tour, and winning there after 22 years was a proof of the team’s determination. Success depends on seizing opportunities, something we aim to instill across formats,” he added.

Aaqib’s swift rise within Pakistan cricket has been remarkable. Just a few months ago, he was Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling coach with no formal involvement in the PCB. However, his role in Pakistan’s Test turnaround in England earned him a spot on the selection committee, followed by his appointment as a white-ball coach. Notably, Aaqib retains his selection committee role during his coaching stint, a responsibility he describes as collaborative.

“The selection process is a joint effort,” Aaqib explained. “The coach and captain provide input, which the committee evaluates before making final decisions. My role is to ensure clarity and consistency, but the final XI is a collective decision of the panel.”

Acknowledging the scrutiny that comes with the dual role of selector and coach, Aaqib downplayed comparisons with previous instances, such as Misbah-ul-Haq’s controversial dual responsibilities. “I am not the chief selector but part of a panel. Criticism is inevitable and can be constructive. Ultimately, performance determines praise or criticism,” he remarked.

The Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe gets underway with ODIs on November 24, 26, and 28, followed by T20Is on December 1, 3, and 5, all in Bulawayo.