Abu Dhabi T10’s biggest season kicks off with record-breaking lineup

The eighth season of the league is set to be the biggest in the tournament’s history, with 10 teams vying for the championship. The season began on November 21, 2024, with all participating teams gathering at Zayed Cricket Stadium for a pre-tournament press conference, where team captains shared their aspirations for the season.

Rohan Mustafa, captain of Samp Army, expressed his excitement about leading the team, stating, “It feels great to be a part of this wonderful team and tournament. Our goal is clear—to lead the team to the championship title while ensuring the players enjoy the process and deliver performances that fans can cherish.”

Mohammad Nabi, the captain of the newly-formed Ajman Bolts, highlighted the significance of the league’s global influence on T10 cricket. “We’re confident about our debut season and have been training hard to make it memorable,” he said.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain of the UP Nawabs, shared similar optimism. “The team is in great shape, and we’re excited to embark on this journey. The Nawabs are here to stay.”

The defending champions, New York Strikers, led by vice-captain Mohammad Amir, are aiming to defend their title. “We had a successful campaign last year and are looking to replicate it,” he said. “We’re ready for a great two weeks of cricket.”

Team Abu Dhabi, under new captain Phil Salt, also aims for their first title this season, while two-time champions Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors are determined to add a third trophy to their collections. Gladiators’ David Wiese expressed the team's ambition: “We are focused on becoming the most successful team in the league by winning our third title.”

Colin Munro of the Northern Warriors shared similar goals. “Although we’ve won twice, it’s been a while since our last title. We’re aiming for a third win to cement our place as the most successful team in T10 history.”

The Bangla Tigers, Chennai Braves, and Delhi Bulls, under new leadership, are all looking to claim their maiden title. Shakib Al Hasan, captain of the Tigers, said, “The team is ready, and we can’t wait to show our skills on the field.” Chennai Braves’ Thisara Perera echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our goal is to finally win the title after joining the league in 2021. We are fully prepared and determined to achieve that this season.” James Vince of Delhi Bulls also shared excitement ahead of the campaign, saying, “The team is well-prepared, and we hope to end the season with the trophy.”

The tournament kicks off with Team Abu Dhabi facing Ajman Bolts in the opening match. The round-robin format will see the playoffs beginning on December 1, with the final scheduled for December 2.