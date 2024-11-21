Anti-smog campaign to continue: minister

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that despite an improvement in the smog situation, the anti-smog campaign will continue with full vigor. She commended the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Punjab government institutions, and the police, emphasizing that public cooperation is key to improving environment and eradicating smog. She further mentioned that while schools have reopened, strict adherence to precautionary measures has been instructed. Teachers and students must ensure use of masks, while parents and students are encouraged to adopt carpooling to reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, 15 brick-kilns operating without zigzag technology have been dismantled, and three industrial units in Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sheikhupura have been sealed. Crackdowns on vehicles, trucks, and buses with faulty engines or excessive smoke emissions are ongoing. Marriyum Aurangzeb also highlighted that inspections of commercial generators and water sprinkling on roads are underway in Lahore. Monitoring of vehicles transporting sand and construction materials continues throughout night to prevent fugitive dust. Heavy transport has been prohibited from entering Lahore’s boundaries. The Senior Minister urged every citizen to fulfill their responsibility, calling on motorbike, car, bus, and truck owners to cooperate in combating smog. She also appealed to industrialists and factory owners to play their part. The Senior Minister appreciated the media’s role in raising public awareness. Citizens are encouraged to report any smoke-related complaints to the helpline 1373, while EPA squads remain active round the clock. She assured that smog can be controlled if the nation works together as one.

87 shops, Four restaurants sealed

A total of 87 shops and four restaurants have been sealed in Lahore for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog. The district administration Lahore remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm. The crackdown continues across all tehsils without discrimination. In Model Town Tehsil, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Syed Yousaf, 15 shops were sealed. In City Tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Rai Babar, 10 shops were sealed. In Allama Iqbal Town Tehsil, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, 14 shops were sealed for violating operating hours. In Saddar Tehsil, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Abdul Basit Siddiqui, 14 shops and 1 restaurant were sealed. In Ravi Tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Tariq Bashir, 11 shops were sealed. In Raiwind Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir, 8 shops and 3 restaurants were sealed for similar violations, and cases have been registered against violators.

In Wahga Zone Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Amir Butt, 5 shops were sealed.

In Shalimar Tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Anam Fatima, 10 shops were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks, and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution. He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators, with no exceptions. For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office’s social media platforms.