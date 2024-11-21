Arambagh, Civil Tigers reach final

LAHORE - Arambagh Club and Civil Tigers Club reached the final of the 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Civil Tigers (District South) edged out Bahria Hoopers (District East) by 59-58. For the victors, Ahsan Iqbal scored 25 points, M Ahmed 13 and M Moaz Ashraf 7. The second semifinal saw Arambagh Club defeat Usman Club 62-55. Ali Chan Zeb led the charge for Arambagh with 21 points, including three three-pointers, while Hasan Ali added 15 points with two three-pointers, and Zain-ul-Abideen contributed 11 points, also with two three-pointers.