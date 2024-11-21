Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Arambagh, Civil Tigers reach final

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Arambagh Club and Civil Tigers Club reached the final of the 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Civil Tigers (District South) edged out Bahria Hoopers (District East) by 59-58. For the victors, Ahsan Iqbal scored 25 points, M Ahmed 13 and M Moaz Ashraf 7. The second semifinal saw Arambagh Club defeat Usman Club 62-55. Ali Chan Zeb led the charge for Arambagh with 21 points, including three three-pointers, while Hasan Ali added 15 points with two three-pointers, and Zain-ul-Abideen contributed 11 points, also with two three-pointers.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024