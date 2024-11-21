Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan: Bridging challenges to progress

Omay Aimen
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Columns

Balochistan, rich in natural resources and strategically located, has tremendous potential for economic growth and development. However, ongoing political instability and security challenges, exacerbated by groups like the BLA, BRA, and foreign-backed insurgents, have significantly hindered the region’s progress. While these factions claim to advocate for local rights, they actively disrupt development efforts, damage crucial infrastructure, and create an atmosphere of fear. This insecurity deters investment, stifles socio- economic progress, and keeps the region mired in deprivation, ultimately undermining state-led efforts to uplift the Baloch people. It is thus imperative to undertake a dispassionate view to scrutinize the efficacy of misconstrued narrative of deprivation of Balochistan. As per Census 2023, the population of Balochistan stands at 14.89 million. The province has shown the highest average population growth rate (3.2% annually) since 2017 census. Balochistan comprises 6.2% of Pakistan’s total population, characterized by its multi-ethnic makeup, predominantly including Balochis, Pashtuns, Brahui, Hazaras, Sindhis, Punjabis, Uzbeks, and Turkmens. It is the largest of the four provinces, spreads over an area of 347,190 Square kilometres, forming 43.6% of the total area of Pakistan. The scarce population of the province has resulted into reduced representation from Balochistan in the Parliament. Out of total 336 seats of National Assembly, Balochistan share is only 20 as compared to 173, 55 and 75 of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively. In Senate, Balochistan has a share of 23 seats out of total of 96 seats.

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

   

Pakistan to convert 30% of vehicles to electric by 2030: Aleem Khan

Tags:

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333
@gmail.com

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024