Balochistan: Bridging challenges to progress

Balochistan, rich in natural resources and strategically located, has tremendous potential for economic growth and development. However, ongoing political instability and security challenges, exacerbated by groups like the BLA, BRA, and foreign-backed insurgents, have significantly hindered the region’s progress. While these factions claim to advocate for local rights, they actively disrupt development efforts, damage crucial infrastructure, and create an atmosphere of fear. This insecurity deters investment, stifles socio- economic progress, and keeps the region mired in deprivation, ultimately undermining state-led efforts to uplift the Baloch people. It is thus imperative to undertake a dispassionate view to scrutinize the efficacy of misconstrued narrative of deprivation of Balochistan. As per Census 2023, the population of Balochistan stands at 14.89 million. The province has shown the highest average population growth rate (3.2% annually) since 2017 census. Balochistan comprises 6.2% of Pakistan’s total population, characterized by its multi-ethnic makeup, predominantly including Balochis, Pashtuns, Brahui, Hazaras, Sindhis, Punjabis, Uzbeks, and Turkmens. It is the largest of the four provinces, spreads over an area of 347,190 Square kilometres, forming 43.6% of the total area of Pakistan. The scarce population of the province has resulted into reduced representation from Balochistan in the Parliament. Out of total 336 seats of National Assembly, Balochistan share is only 20 as compared to 173, 55 and 75 of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively. In Senate, Balochistan has a share of 23 seats out of total of 96 seats.