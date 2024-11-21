Belarus president arrives next week

ISLAMABAD - Belarus President Alexander Lukaalshenko will be making an official visit to Pakistan next week. According to official sources, Belarus President Lukashenko will be in Pakistan from November 25 to November 27. The Belarusian President is scheduled to meet with President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials. Formal talks between Pakistan and Belarus will take place at the PM House in Islamabad, focusing on cooperation in areas such as agriculture, security, trade, and other sectors. The Pakistan-Belarus Roadmap 2025-27 will be signed on this occasion. Several MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed in the fields of agriculture, trade, science and technology, industry and pharmaceuticals. Both the countries would also discuss promotion of cooperation in the agricultural machinery and tractor manufacturing industry. Pakistan has expressed interest in collaboration with Belarus in the tractor manufacturing industry.