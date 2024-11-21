Bilawal Bhutto urges federal government to reconsider Indus canal projects

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the federal government to reconsider its plan for constructing new canals on the Indus River, citing concerns over potential disputes.

In a video statement, Bilawal warned that the project could become contentious if the reservations of Sindh and Balochistan are ignored. "Do not initiate projects that become disputed like the Kalabagh Dam," he stressed, urging the government to involve all stakeholders in decision-making.

He emphasized the need for provincial consensus to ensure the success of initiatives like the Green Pakistan project. "Imposing decisions by force will lead to political instability and harm the economy," he said.

Bilawal also declined a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing concerns from voters and provincial governments. He clarified that his decision was not personal but rooted in the PPP's grievances with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over administrative matters in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP chairman also voiced criticism over the federal government’s handling of development plans in Sindh and Balochistan, particularly its approach to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). To address these concerns, Bilawal announced the formation of a committee tasked with raising grievances with the federal government.

The PPP’s stance highlights growing tensions between the federal government and provincial stakeholders over key development and administrative issues.