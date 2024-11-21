Bilawal forms PPP team for talks with PML-N

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will hold talks with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to sort out differences within the coalition partners.

Yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed a committee to raise the issues with the federal government led by the PML-N.

The committee comprises Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gilani. “The committee will interact with the federal government to raise the issues and will submit its report to the meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held next month,” said a PPP statement. This comes as Bilawal, the PPP chairman, accused the PML-N of betraying its promises on formation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). Other PPP leaders also spoke on the issue, indicating differences between the crucial allies. Even before the formation of the coalition government, Bilawal had criticized the PML-N leadership, led by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, blaming their policies for damaging the country’s economy.