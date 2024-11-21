Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Book competition on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi for children

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care, Hyderabad, organized a book competition on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi for children. The test was conducted at Government Boys Degree College, Unit 11, Latifabad. The guest of honor, Professor Muhammad Hanif, Principal of the college, praised the children and the Alkhidmat team for arranging such a meaningful competition. He highlighted that initiatives like these inspire children to develop a passion for reading. President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Hyderabad, Ms. Farah Naz, also met the registered Shining Stars and their resilient mothers during the event, encouraging them for their efforts. Students from ZABIST University presented a special presentation for the children and distributed gifts among them at the end of the program.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024