HYDERABAD - Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care, Hyderabad, organized a book competition on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi for children. The test was conducted at Government Boys Degree College, Unit 11, Latifabad. The guest of honor, Professor Muhammad Hanif, Principal of the college, praised the children and the Alkhidmat team for arranging such a meaningful competition. He highlighted that initiatives like these inspire children to develop a passion for reading. President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Hyderabad, Ms. Farah Naz, also met the registered Shining Stars and their resilient mothers during the event, encouraging them for their efforts. Students from ZABIST University presented a special presentation for the children and distributed gifts among them at the end of the program.