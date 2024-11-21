Cambridge, education ministry agree to offer Cambridge qualifications in 4 ICT public schools

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and International Education for Cambridge University Press and Assessment on Wednesday agreed to offer Cambridge qualifications in four selected federal government schools in Islamabad. In that regard, a delegation led by Mr. Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education for Cambridge University Press and Assessment visited the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and met with Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to sign an MoU.

Talking to the delegates, Dr. Khalid said that Cambridge is playing a positive role in imparting quality education to the youth of Pakistan. He stressed that Cambridge needs to expand the horizon of their role in Pakistan. He especially emphasised its role in creating enhance assessment capabilities of the local education boards. He said that transparency in assessment and enhanced engagement is the need of the hour. Federal Minister was briefed by Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani that the MOU sets forth the understanding and cooperative framework between Cambridge and The Ministry to offer Cambridge qualifications in four selected federal government schools in Islamabad. He said the initiative aims to enhance educational standards and provide international qualification pathways for students in these schools. The selected schools included Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-6/3, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-8/3, Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1, Islamabad.

Wani said that this MoU will introduce Cambridge Lower Secondary, IGCSE and A-Level qualifications in four designated federal government schools in Islamabad in order to improve the quality of education by providing students with access to internationally recognized qualifications and fostering a learner-centred approach. Furthermore, he said that it will build capacity among teaching staff to effectively deliver the Cambridge curriculum while support students in accessing diverse global opportunities for higher education and career development.