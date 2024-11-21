China firmly supports Pakistan’s effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

BEIJING - A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated China’s firm support to Pakistan in its fight against menace of terrorism. “Let me say broadly that China firmly supports Pakistan’s effort of fighting terrorism,” Lin Jian said during his regular press conference in response to a question about a comprehensive military operation against terrorism in Balochistan province. The Spokesperson also said that the Chinese side stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields to deliver more benefits to the two countries and peoples. It may be mentioned here that the National Action Plan (NAP) Apex Committee had announced the commencement of a comprehensive military operation in Balochistan to tackle terrorism and eliminate militant organizations operating in the region.