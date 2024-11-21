Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

China firmly supports Pakistan’s effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson

China firmly supports Pakistan’s effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
NEWS WIRE
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIJING  -  A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated China’s firm support to Pakistan in its fight against menace of terrorism. “Let me say broadly that China firmly supports Pakistan’s effort of fighting terrorism,” Lin Jian said during his regular press conference in response to a question about a comprehensive military operation against terrorism in Balochistan province. The Spokesperson also said that the Chinese side stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields to deliver more benefits to the two countries and peoples. It may be mentioned here that the National Action Plan (NAP) Apex Committee had announced the commencement of a comprehensive military operation in Balochistan to tackle terrorism and eliminate militant organizations operating in the region.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024