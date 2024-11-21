China, Pakistan boost vocational edu collaboration

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan will boost vocational education collaboration in new energy vehicles, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

A seminar on Developing International Teaching Resources in Energy- saving and New Energy Vehicles was held in Hunan Automotive Engineering Vocational University recently.

Nearly 100 government officials and enterprise leaders from China and Pakistan witnessed the official commencement of the international teaching resource project in energy-saving and new energy vehicles under the China- Pakistan Digital Education Alliance.

According to Yin Wanjian, President of Hunan Automotive Engineering Vocational University, they will introduce Chinese new energy vehicle technologies and cases in keeping with the current status and development goals of Pakistan’s new energy industry into the international teaching resource project.

“China-Pakistan cooperation in vocational education holds great significance.

We hope that through the international teaching resource project in energy- saving and new energy vehicles, Pakistani youth can benefit from the latest technological progress in China to further enrich their knowledge and enhance their skills, thereby contributing to the well-being of the people of the two countries,” said Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak, Chief Operating Officer of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), government of Punjab.

In the seminar, participants engaged in discussions on the feasibility of setting up international standards, curriculum systems and joint construction of a workshop for highly skilled talents in energy-saving and new energy vehicles in Pakistan.