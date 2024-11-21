CII clarifies VPN controversy, issues guidelines on technology usage

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has clarified its stance on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and issued a 10-point declaration emphasizing the ethical use of modern technologies, including social media. The clarification came during the CII’s 240th meeting held on Wednesday.

CII Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi addressed the controversy surrounding his earlier statement, which reportedly labeled VPNs as un-Islamic. At a press conference following the session, Dr. Naeemi explained that a “clerical error” had omitted the word “not” from the council’s statement, leading to confusion.

“No one has declared VPNs against Shariah or un-Islamic. A typing error in our previous statement created this misunderstanding,” Dr. Naeemi clarified. He dismissed claims of external pressure influencing the council’s stance.

Dr. Naeemi pointed out that VPNs are permissible under Shariah but warned against their misuse for activities such as blasphemy, promoting vulgarity, and threatening national security. He noted with concern that nearly 20 million Pakistanis visit inappropriate websites, calling it a matter of national shame.

He reiterated the government’s directive to register VPNs by November 30, stressing that all users, including ministers and officials, should comply with this regulation.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who also spoke on the occasion, maintained that the previous statement aimed to highlight ethical concerns, particularly the use of technology for blasphemy and immorality. “There was no political motive behind the statement,” he said.

CII’s 10-Point Declaration

The CII issued a detailed declaration outlining its stance on technology use:

Social media is a powerful tool and should be used for positive purposes such as education, character-building, business, and national security. Promoting Islamic teachings and cultural values through social media is encouraged. Misuse of social media for blasphemy, fake news, indecency, or sectarianism is against Shariah. VPN technology itself is not un-Islamic; its permissibility depends on lawful or unlawful use. Users must comply with government laws by registering VPNs. The government must ensure the responsible use of technology while preventing misuse. Authorities should strictly monitor social media platforms to ensure compliance with laws. Citizens’ freedom of expression, as guaranteed by Article 191 of the Constitution, must align with Islamic principles and national solidarity. Restricting access to technology is not a solution; instead, promoting responsible use is essential. Further research on the use of social media and technology will be conducted with expert consultation.

The council emphasized that while modern technologies provide significant opportunities for progress, their misuse poses serious risks to societal and national well-being. It urged collective efforts to ensure ethical and constructive use of digital platforms.