CJCSC highlights Pakistan’s defense potential at IDEAS 2024

Web Desk
10:06 PM | November 21, 2024
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), visited the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Center, engaging in extensive discussions with global defense officials and delivering a keynote address.

During meetings with defense ministers and military commanders from countries including Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Argentina, Malaysia, and others, the CJCSC explored opportunities for enhancing bilateral defense ties and cooperation, particularly in defense production.

In his seminar address, titled “Pakistan’s Defence Production and Potential: Challenges and Way Forward,” General Mirza underscored the pivotal role of Pakistan’s defense industry in supporting the nation’s armed forces and expanding into international markets. He emphasized the importance of innovation, research, and cost-effective solutions in positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global defense sector.

General Mirza also toured the Pakistan Pavilion, commending the Tri-Services for their efforts in showcasing indigenously developed defense equipment that meets global standards. He praised DEPO for organizing the event and acknowledged the contributions of foreign participants.

IDEAS 2024, held from November 19 to 22, showcased Pakistan’s defense advancements and served as a platform for fostering international defense collaboration.

Newsletter Subscription

