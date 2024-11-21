CM Maryam discusses political situation with Balochistan counterpart

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti had a meeting here on Wednesday. They discussed the overall political situation of the country along with matters of mutual interest and steps being undertaken for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the bond between Punjab and Balochistan, stating, “The people of Balochistan are our brothers. Terrorists aim to hinder the development and progress of Balochistan, but its advancement is integral to the progress of Pakistan.”

She assured that the Punjab government will extend full support to address the challenge of terrorism. “We will strengthen mutual cooperation at the provincial level and ensure the journey of Pakistan’s development continues at a rapid pace. Together, we will work to foster national unity and inter-provincial harmony.” Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s contributions, saying, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is providing exemplary services to the people of Punjab. To ensure the progress of our homeland and the prosperity of its people, we must collaborate under a comprehensive strategy.”