Commerce minister meets Turkish business leader to strengthen economic ties

November 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with the Turkish industry leader to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and increase business to business ties. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan hosted Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir, Chairman of the Board of KARDEMIR (Karabuk Iron and Steel Works), Turkey, during a sideline meeting of IDEAS 2024, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing trade, investment, and collaboration in the steel and manufacturing sectors. Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the exemplary historical, political, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey. He praised Turkey’s significant advancements in defense, aerospace, and manufacturing, noting their contribution to Pakistan’s industrial and defense sectors. “Our partnership with Turkey has fostered self-reliance in key industries, and there is vast potential to expand trade and investment”, he said.

KMU holds event to expand quality enhancement initiatives

The discussion also emphasized sustainable practices in steel production and fostering innovation to meet global environmental standards. Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir expressed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and thanked the minister for the warm hospitality. He presented a souvenir to the minister as a token of goodwill. The meeting underscored the need for deeper collaboration in technology and infrastructure, with a shared vision to enhance trade opportunities and establish sustainable linkages between the steel industries of both nations. The leaders agreed on pursuing initiatives to further expand economic cooperation, benefiting both countries.

