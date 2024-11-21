Customs foils gold and iPhone smuggling attempt at Lahore airport

Customs officials apprehended a passenger, Asif Shahzad, at Lahore Airport for attempting to smuggle over 1.628 kg of gold, six diamond sets, and five iPhones. Shahzad, who arrived from Dubai on flight PA-417, had concealed the gold within his clothing, according to authorities.

The suspect has been charged under the Customs Act, with further investigations underway.

This incident follows a series of smuggling and money laundering attempts intercepted by customs officials in recent months, including thwarted efforts at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport in September. These cases involved significant recoveries of foreign currency and highlighted the persistent challenges faced by customs authorities in combating illegal activities.