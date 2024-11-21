Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Customs foils gold and iPhone smuggling attempt at Lahore airport

Customs foils gold and iPhone smuggling attempt at Lahore airport
Web Desk
6:52 PM | November 21, 2024
National

Customs officials apprehended a passenger, Asif Shahzad, at Lahore Airport for attempting to smuggle over 1.628 kg of gold, six diamond sets, and five iPhones. Shahzad, who arrived from Dubai on flight PA-417, had concealed the gold within his clothing, according to authorities.

The suspect has been charged under the Customs Act, with further investigations underway.

This incident follows a series of smuggling and money laundering attempts intercepted by customs officials in recent months, including thwarted efforts at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport in September. These cases involved significant recoveries of foreign currency and highlighted the persistent challenges faced by customs authorities in combating illegal activities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024