Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Danish schools aim to offer talented youth free and high quality education

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Complaints Cell and Inspection Team, visited Punjab Daanish Schools and Center of Excellence Authority office. Managing Director PDS & CEA  briefed him about the performance and achievements of Daanish Schools, beside highlighting the reasons for establishment of these schools in underprivileged and less educated areas of Punjab. These schools aim to offer talented youth free and high-quality education, nurturing their hidden potential in a supportive environment. Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin commended the Daanish Schools for their impressive results in matriculation and intermediate examinations. He remarked that, in line with Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s vision, the initiative launched in 2010 has flourished, the alumni  from Daanish Schools are now contributing to national development across various sectors. The Chief Minister of Punjab envisions transforming the lives of underprivileged children through education, and the Daanish Schools are effectively realizing this goal. He further noted that, through the Chief Minister’s Skills Development Program, students are gaining access to advanced information technology training. As a symbolic gesture, Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin planted a plant at the Daanish Schools and Center of Excellence (Head Office).

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024