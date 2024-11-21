Danish schools aim to offer talented youth free and high quality education

Lahore - Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Complaints Cell and Inspection Team, visited Punjab Daanish Schools and Center of Excellence Authority office. Managing Director PDS & CEA briefed him about the performance and achievements of Daanish Schools, beside highlighting the reasons for establishment of these schools in underprivileged and less educated areas of Punjab. These schools aim to offer talented youth free and high-quality education, nurturing their hidden potential in a supportive environment. Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin commended the Daanish Schools for their impressive results in matriculation and intermediate examinations. He remarked that, in line with Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s vision, the initiative launched in 2010 has flourished, the alumni from Daanish Schools are now contributing to national development across various sectors. The Chief Minister of Punjab envisions transforming the lives of underprivileged children through education, and the Daanish Schools are effectively realizing this goal. He further noted that, through the Chief Minister’s Skills Development Program, students are gaining access to advanced information technology training. As a symbolic gesture, Brigadier (R) Babar Alaudin planted a plant at the Daanish Schools and Center of Excellence (Head Office).