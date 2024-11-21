Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

LAHORE - Departmental promotion of 240 policemen in the Multan region was granted, here on Wednesday. According to details, a Promotion Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of RPO Multan, Captain (retd) Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry. The meeting was attended by CPO Multan and the DPOs of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

The records of officers and personnel posted in all districts of the region were reviewed during the meeting. The Promotion Board approved the promotion of 240 officers and personnel to the next ranks. Among them, 80 ASIs were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector, 80 Head Constables were promoted to ASI, and 80 Constables were promoted to Head Constable. A ceremony to award ranks to the promoted officers and personnel will be held soon.