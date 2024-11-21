ECP disqualifies Adil Bazai under Article 63A, declares NA-262 seat vacant

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday disqualified Adil Bazai, a PTI-backed Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Quetta, under Article 63A of the Constitution.

The decision followed a reference submitted by the National Assembly Speaker at the request of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, citing Bazai’s failure to vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a violation of party policy.

The ECP ruled that Bazai's actions were against party directions, resulting in his disqualification and the declaration of the NA-262 Quetta seat as vacant.

Bazai was elected from NA-262 as an independent candidate aligned with PTI during the last general elections but later joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).