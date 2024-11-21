Thursday, November 21, 2024
Educational activities resume across Punjab

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Educational activities have resumed in the province from Wednesday, after the smog intensity decreased across Punjab, including Lahore. Teaching has resumed with physical classes across the province, the school opening time would not be fixed before 9:45 am, while wearing masks has been made mandatory for students and teachers.

Meanwhile, outdoor sports and co-curricular activities have also been banned in schools, while instructions have been given to set class-wise school holiday times to avoid traffic pressure. On the other hand, Lahore remains second in the world in terms of pollution, with the average smog rate in the city recorded at 288, while the air quality index of the American Consulate area has reached 507.

