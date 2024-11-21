Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EPSPL gets license to commence commercial operations as EMI

Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The SBP has given license to M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited (EPSPL) to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Under the license, the EMI shall offer e-money wallets to consumers, merchants and agents. With this license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations will increase to five, namely M/s. NayaPay Private Limited, M/s. Finja Private Limited, M/s. SadaPay Private Limited, M/s. Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited and M/s. E-Processing Systems Private Limited. In addition, two EMIs, namely M/s Wemsol Private Limited and M/s. HubPay Private Limited, are in pilot operations. Meanwhile, three more EMIs—M/s. YAP Pakistan Private Limited, M/s. Cerisma Private Limited, and M/s. Toko Lab Private Limited—have been given in-principle approval and are currently in the process of developing organizational and technological infrastructure to commence pilot operations.

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024